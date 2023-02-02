MP Tom Pursglove is set to meeting with NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers tomorrow over the proposed funding cuts to Corby Community Centres

People affected by proposed funding cuts to Corby’s community centres are being invited to a mass meeting.

They say they will not survive if their core funding is reduced to zero, leaving hundreds of groups, clubs and societies with no place to meet.

Save Corby's Community Centres - you can use this as your social media profile picture to help the campaign

Now a petition has been launched by worried locals who have also organised a public meeting to give people a chance to have their say on the issue.

It comes after Corby Conservative MP Tom Pursglove waded into the row and promised to meet with council bosses to try to get to grips with why the proposal is even on the table.

Mr Pursglove said: “I know there has been quite a bit of concern locally in recent days about reports that North Northamptonshire Council have proposed to withdraw funding for a number of Corby-based community centres and sports clubs, many of which provide hugely important services within the local area - giving people the opportunity to socialise, stay active and ensure their wellbeing; something I have always championed during my time as your local MP, and which I have had the privilege to see for myself over the years at these various groups.

“I am working to raise the cases of individual groups who have contacted me directly with North Northamptonshire Council, so that they are aware of the impact such funding withdrawals would have on people across Corby.”

He said he would meet NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers (Cons, Oundle) to understand the thinking behind the proposals and try to come up with a plan to protect the centres’ future.

A petition to try to help safeguard the future of the centres has already attracted hundreds of signatures.

It states: “Community Centres play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our residents and we urge North Northamptonshire Council to reconsider this short-sighted proposal and to continue to provide core funding to our much loved centres.”

You can sign it here.

The centres raise their own funds by charging groups to meet there, but they are reliant on the annual grants that come from NNC, to recognise the valuable role that centres have in their communities. All of them are run by volunteer committees who have been doubly hit in recent years by pandemic closures and spiralling energy costs.

The authority is compiling its 2023/24 budget over the next month, which will come into force in April. Included within it is the proposal to cut £112, from devolved Corby community centres. Facilities in other areas of North Northants are unaffected.

The public meeting, organised by the Beanfield Community Centre management committee and Corby’s Labour councillors will take place at Beanfield Community Centre at 5pm on Monday (February 6). Anyone involved in the ten centres under threat is urged to attend to have their say.