Public ‘ignored’ over Thrapston warehouse decision, says MP

Corby and East Northants MP, Lee Barron, has raised concerns that the public were ignored over the planning inspector's decision to allow the rural warehouse appeal

A 10-day public inquiry into the plans was held earlier this year, which ruled that the 200,000 sqm employment site could be built on green space known as Castle Manor Farm, next to Haldens Parkway, Thrapston.

Corby and East Northants MP, Lee Barron, said: “We’re all pretty devastated about the decision.

“It flies in the face of the local plan. Every authority is required to do a local plan and there was no mention in the local plan of any warehousing in that area.

Staunch campaigners attended the NNC planning meeting in June when the warehousing plans were turned down. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

“The public was never really asked its opinion and, eventually, when the public gave its opinion, they were ignored. All it’s going to do is cause, we believe, havoc in the area.”

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) said it is considering the implications for other similar applications, following the decision by the planning inspectorate.

Members of the public made more than 800 comments, most of which were objections, on the original plans to NNC. More than 100 local residents also attended a public-focused hearing during the inquiry to put their pleas directly to the inspector to dismiss the scheme.

The Labour MP added that he would be lobbying ministers regarding the public consultation process and ensuring that it takes into account the local impact.

“I’m concerned that it sets a precedent,” he said, “I’m also concerned that the local authorities need to be more robust in their opposition to these things.

“We’ll continue to do all that we can in order to oppose the development and work with local groups such as Staunch in order to do that.”

Developers, Equites Newlands, said the scheme will create about 2,700 jobs, bring in more than £4 million in annual business rates and meet a need for logistics in the area.

Kevin Shapland, from Save Titchmarsh, Thrapston And Upper Nene Valley Countryside & Habitats (Staunch), told the LDRS that the decision had created “an open door” for developers to build in the county.

He said: “The decision goes against the existing local plan and the inspector used the reasoning that it isn’t out of date, but it didn’t take into account the growth of the logistics companies.

“It basically means that anywhere in North Northants is up for grabs in terms of commercial development because what is the point in having a local plan if you’re not going to stick to it?

“We need [development] in the right place, not the wrong places. What comes out clearly in the decision was at the end of the day, there was insufficient evidence from the council to counter everything that was being put forward by the developer.

“How do we defend this when we have councils nationally that don’t have the resources or the staff to deal with the appeal cases properly? It’s disappointing, but I don’t think we could’ve done anymore.”

An NNC spokesperson said: “As a council, we judge each planning application on its own merit, and the outcome of previous applications does not always impact or set the tone for decisions around future applications. But, following the decision by the planning inspectorate and the decision to grant planning permission, we shall be considering the implications for other similar applications.

“We have started work on a North Northamptonshire wide local plan with a further report on the plan coming to the executive in 2026. The existing local plan remains the starting point against which all planning applications are assessed but the council also needs to consider current national policies and any up-to-date evidence relevant to individual proposals.

“Trust in the planning system remains strong and we continue to transform and improve following the peer review conducted by the Planning Advisory Service.

“The Government measures all Local Planning Authorities on the quality of our decision making, based on the percentage of decisions overturned at appeal.

“In the last measurement period published, the council in the 24 months ending September 2024 (and subsequent appeal decisions to the end of June 2025) handled 161 major applications, of which only 5 where subsequently overturned at appeal. This equates to 3.1% overturn rate which is well below the 10% target set by Government.”

A spokesperson for the planning inspectorate said they are still within the six-week window during which time the decision can be challenged in High Court, so it would be “inappropriate” to comment.

Equites Newlands has been approached for their repsonse.