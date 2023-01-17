Public Health North Northants urges people to look out for the vulnerable during this week's cold spell

With the MET office predicting colder weather over the next few days, Public Health North Northants is urging people to look out for the vulnerable.

Although winter weather and snow can be fun for some, these weather conditions are also associated with an increase in illness and injuries.

Cold weather increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes, lung illnesses, flu and other diseases.

Frost on the Boughton House Estate (file picture)

People slip and fall in the snow or ice, sometimes suffering serious injuries.

Some groups, such as older people, very young children, and people with serious medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to the effects of cold weather.

Older neighbours, friends and family members may need some extra help over this time and there is a lot you can do to help those who need support.

Keep in touch with your friends, neighbours and family and ask if they need any practical help, or if they're feeling unwell.

People are being urged to look out for the vulnerable during the cold spell

Icy pavements and roads can be very slippery, and cold weather can stop people from going out.

Ask if they're stocked up with enough food supplies for a few days, in case they cannot go out, and have any prescription medications they need.

Make sure they know about the Warm Spaces scheme Warm spaces in the north of the county.

If they need help when the GP surgery or pharmacy is closed or they're not sure what to do, go to 111.nhs.uk or call 111.

If you're worried about a relative or elderly neighbour, contact your local council or call the Age UK helpline on 0800 678 1602 (8am to 7pm every day).

North Northamptonshire Council is still operating the “Everyone In” initiative, and committed to offer suitable accommodation to verified and genuine rough sleepers, regardless of the weather, as quickly as possible.

The Rough Sleeping and Housing Options Teams are working closely to ensure that all known and verified rough sleepers have been offered accommodation from yesterday evening.

