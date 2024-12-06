Public Health funding to allow residents to sit at home for virtual reality trips to North Northamptonshire Council country parks

A new project from North Northamptonshire Council (NNC), using £3,500 of funding from Public Health, will help make green spaces across the local area ‘more accessible’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NNC’s Country Parks and Woodlands team have just taken delivery of new virtual reality headsets which show footage filmed over the last year, throughout the seasons, in five country parks across north Northamptonshire and Corby woodlands.

From the morning mist and sunrise at Sywell Country Parks, to strolling through the woods in Corby and views over the countryside, users will be able to virtually experience all aspects of the council’s five country parks - Barnwell Country Park, East Carlton Countryside Park, Fermyn Woods Country Park, Irchester Country Park and Sywell Country Parks, alongside the ancient woodlands in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gill Mercer, NNC’s executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, said: “The benefits of being outside and exercising are well known, but it can sometimes be difficult to find the confidence to get out and experience the great outdoors. It is hoped that this project will help residents find that confidence to visit our green spaces and the subsequent benefits.”

A new project from North Northamptonshire Council, using funding from Public Health, will help make green spaces across the local area more accessible using VR/ NNC

Using the footage and the new headsets, the team will now work with community groups to hopefully increase participation and confidence to visit any green space. The team also plan to work with groups who may be unable to visit the parks and do the next best thing - by bringing the parks to them.

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the NNC’s executive member for climate and green environment, said: “Our parks are wonderful assets and every day is different with the scenery changing across the seasons. The footage filmed across the past year really highlights and showcases the landscapes in a new way to a whole new audience.”

The 10 headsets have already been used by members of Northamptonshire MIND in Rushden. NNC is also in having ‘conversations’ with a local secondary school to support their young people with anxiety and NNC is engaging with Social Prescribing Link Workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The headsets will be used in education ranger led sessions to ensure ‘constructive’ conversations about getting outside and being physically more active.

A new project from NNC, using funding from Public Health, will help make green spaces across the local area more accessible using VR/ NNC

Cllr Jason Smithers, NNC leader, said: “As a modern council, we’re always looking to be innovative and embrace technology in a variety of ways - this project is one example of this, and I look forward to seeing more about how its benefiting those who may have previously thought our parks were inaccessible for them.”

Any support groups who work to support people with long term health conditions, disabilities and low mental health can email [email protected] for more information.