Public consultations on Corby Town Council’s budget will be taking place at locations across the town this week.

It will offer an extra chance for people to have their say on the town council’s priorities for the next financial year and beyond.

Corby Town Council was formed in 2021 and has to date organised and funded community events, maintained the mayoral office, represented Corby locally and nationally and provided grants to a range of community groups.

Looking forward, the budget pressures that Corby Town Council needs to plan for include finding a new office and community space, investment in allotment sites, increased attendance at events, and inflation.

The consultation is open online through a link at the town council's website.

Paper copies of the consultation are also available from the Corby Library in the Cube.

Feedback can be given up to and including the final day of Friday, January 12.

The public events are:

- Monday, January 8 (tonight), 6pm to 7pm at Stephenson Way Community Centre, Stephenson Way.

- Wednesday, January 10, 11.30am to 12.30pm at O’Neill’s Café, Danesholme Centre.

- Friday, January 12, 11am to 1pm at Beanfield Community Centre, Beanfield Avenue.

Chair of Corby Town Council’s finance committee, Cllr Simon Rielly (Lab), said: “We are keen to hear the views of Corby residents about our plans and priorities as a town council as we aim to make Corby an even better place to live.