A public consultation has been launched over plans for 300 houses on land near the Ferrers School.

People are being asked for their views on the proposals by Harper Crewe and the Duchy of Lancaster.

They want to create a new ‘housing community’ of approximately 300 homes on land south east of the Ferrers School.

If the proposed development goes ahead, they say 30 per of the properties would be affordable housing and it would be a mixture of dwelling types including a number of bungalows.

Views can be submitted via this website, which states: “We want to provide you with information on the proposals and are seeking your views and comments on any issues that you may feel are important.”

And it goes on to say: “We will take into account the comments received and continue liaising with the council ahead of finalising the scheme design and submitting a detailed planning application.”