Residents in Gladstone and Nichols Street were consulted last year

Residents living in two Desborough roads are preparing for a lengthy road closure to allow them to be changed from two-way to one-way streets.

The changes to Gladstone Street and Nichols Street follow several formal consultations including one carried out by Northamptonshire Highways.

Once finished, traffic will be able to travel from Harborough Road using Nichols Street to access Gladstone Street.

Gladstone Street in Desborough will be made one-way/Google/One Network

Gladstone street will become a one-way from the ‘big’ Co-op in Station Road its whole length until its junction with Harborough Road.

Cllr David Howes (Con, Desborough – North Northants Council) said: “It’s something that’s been needed for decades and we are finally going to get it.

"Anyone who drives down there knows it’s just a nightmare. Most residents have complained about it for decades.”

Work has been scheduled to take place from today (Monday, January 15) and is due to be complete by Tuesday, January 30.

Work is scheduled to end on January 30/One Network

Initially rejected by residents following a formal consultation by the then Northants County Council in January 2018, the idea was revived.

Desborough Town Council voted to fund the changes – if they were supported by residents – a sum of £85,012.18 was allocated for the project.

A spokesman for Desborough Town Council said: “For some time people have been talking about changing Gladstone Street and Nichols Street to create a one-way system to improve safety and to reduce the dangerous movements of vehicles due to insufficient road space. The Town Council cannot change the road network: that is North Northamptonshire Council’s function (as Highway Authority).

“The idea is to bring traffic from Harborough Road along Nichols Street into Gladstone Street; and from Station Road (big Co-op roundabout) to Harborough Road along Gladstone Street. The plan includes changes to parking along these routes. Both Nichols Street and Gladstone Street would be one-way only: New Street would remain unchanged.

"One change from before is the proposal to protect the exit from Gladstone Street onto Harborough Road (B576) with double yellow lines.”

Work on site should only take place between 8pm and 4pm during which Gladstone Street will be completely closed to through traffic (with access for residents only in the late afternoon and evening).

The closure is from Gladstone Street roundabout to its junction with Nichols Street during the day. Overnight, the closure will be reduced to allow access for residents. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained, with a turning area marked out with cones to be put in place halfway up Gladstone Street.

Residents have been asked to move any vehicles parked between the roundabout and number 6 to enable the workforce to be able to carry out the works ‘swiftly, without delay’.

Cllr Howes added: “The only concern is that it might turn the road into a racetrack. Hopefully we can prevent that from being an issue.”