£4.8m Homes England funding for Wellingborough's new independent living scheme Dappletree View

New details have been released following Northants-based Housing Association, Greatwell Homes, receiving a further £2m for their Dappletree

View scheme.

The scheme will replace the former Hearnden Court building in Henshaw Road, Wellingborough following its closure in 2020.

How the back of Dappletree View will look once the scheme is completed

Dappletree View will contain 57 one and two-bedroom flats for later living and will be let for social rent.

It will also be Greatwell Homes’ first scheme under their new Independent Living Plus service which will provide an extra level of care to those aged 55 and above living in the flats.

For further support, Dappletree View will have enhanced accessibility, including elevators and spacious hallways and rooms to support wheelchair and low mobility access.

The £18m project started in June 2023 and has already seen the existing building demolished with groundworks under way.

How the front of Dappletree View will look when the scheme is completed

The project is due to be completed in October 2025.

Julie Robinson, executive director at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re delighted to receive this additional funding to further support the build of Dappletree View.

"We have developed a fantastic working partnership with Homes England which has been key to our success in obtaining this funding.

“This scheme is going to be an exciting, modern home to those in later living with picturesque views of green spaces to the rear of the building.

"Dappletree View is all about supporting those in later living to live as independently as possible and will continue to support the aging population as years go by.”

Bhups Gosal, head of provider management at Homes England, said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities.

"This investment through the Affordable Homes Programme does just that, enabling Greatwell Homes to build 57 much needed new homes the people of

Wellingborough can be proud of.”

Greatwell Homes, formerly Wellingborough Homes, is one of the largest housing associations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing more than 5,000 homes in Wellingborough, Kettering, Raunds and Northampton.

The former building, Hearnden Court, included 20 flats for Independent Living.