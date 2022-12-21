Projects across North Northamptonshire will receive funding boosts following approval from central Government as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

All areas of the UK will receive an allocation of the fund, but to unlock the money North Northants Council had to submit an investment plan, setting out the challenges and opportunities in the area across three areas: communities & place, supporting local business, people & skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment plan has now been approved, which means funding will be released for Year 1 and has been provisionally allocated for Years 2 and 3.

Rushden Lakes is set to get a visitor centre as part of the funding

The funding for Year 1 will go to a variety of projects including:

- Community Grant Scheme

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Developing a pipeline of projects to secure additional funding

- Supporting businesses to reduce energy costs

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Developing and delivering a three-year programme of environmental improvements piloted in Left Behind Communities

- Events to attract visitors to High Streets

Advertisement Hide Ad

- A new Visitor Centre at Rushden Lakes

- Weekly NN Job Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “It is great news that our plans for over £4.8 million of Shared Prosperity Funding have been approved or allocated and work can start on a range of exciting projects that will bring growth and development to the area.

“These funds should help make a difference across North Northamptonshire, impacting local communities and supporting businesses in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Throughout this process, we have worked with key stakeholders alongside residents to ensure that our allocation of the Shared Prosperity Fund would benefit those projects most in need.

"So, I am delighted that Government has seen the value in our plans and that funds will now be released.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further details about community grants and opportunities for business and community groups to apply for funding will be made available soon and will be promoted via NNC’s channels.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad