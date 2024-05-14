Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vital energy efficiency works will take place at three North Northamptonshire Council buildings thanks to a funding injection of more than £3.8million.

The projects which will focus on Corby Cube, Corby International Pool and Desborough Leisure Centre will help the authority move towards being carbon neutral by 2030.

Following the completion of energy surveys of council buildings, the authority made a grant bid under the Public Services Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS) for energy improvement works at the three properties.

The council has been awarded a grant of £3,858,419 against a total project cost of £4,384,568.08 under the scheme which is run by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and delivered by Salix.

Corby International Pool (credit: North Northants Council)

Cllr Harriet Pentland, the council’s executive member for climate and the green environment, said: “We are delighted to hear that we have been successful in our funding bid for some very important works which will help lower our carbon footprint and help us meet our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

"Our carbon management plan sets out a clear vision of how we are working towards this ambitious target and this funding boost is a significant help for us.”

NNC leader Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Our carbon management plan is the green thread that runs through everything we do and becoming carbon neutral is an absolute must for this authority.

"I’m proud of the work that has taken place so far and thrilled that these additional funds will give us a further boost in the right direction.

"Creating a sustainable council and wider North Northants area is essential not just for this generation but for future ones too.”

Director of programmes at Salix Ian Rodger said: “It is great to see that the council has earmarked these well used public buildings for decarbonisation measures.

"Our teams at Salix look forward to working with the council and supporting them with their net zero objectives.

"The implementation of energy efficiency measures will not only contribute to the carbon neutral objectives but will make these buildings more comfortable environments in which to use and work.”

As part of the council’s commitment to becoming a carbon neutral council by 2030, it developed its carbon management plan, which was published in December 2022 and set out intentions to tackle climate change and reduce CO2 emissions.

Significant progress has been made in reducing council’s emissions but with about 30 per cent of measured emissions coming from electricity and gas usage at council owned and operated buildings and sites, more needed to be done.

The buildings that will benefit from the grant were identified based on their energy consumption, condition of plant, and the most carbon impact.

The council remains committed to decarbonising its estate and will continue to actively pursue opportunities to do so.

Works will take place to replace fossil fuel boilers with air source heat pumps and the installation of photovoltaic panels at the properties along with other energy efficiency measures.

Works need to be completed by March 2026.

The project team will be working with operators and users of these buildings to minimise the impact wherever possible.