£250,000 boost to breast screening at Kettering General Hospital including new state-of-the-art equipment

Kettering General Hospital has just opened a £250,000 newly refurbished breast screening room to help support the 14,000 women it screens for cancer each year, and the symptomatic breast imaging they perform.

The investment, part of a national boost to breast screening after the pandemic, means the hospital now has some of the most state-of-the-art mammography x-ray machines available.

It has enabled the hospital’s breast screening team to replace an older x-ray machine and totally refurbish a screening room with soft lighting, a new floor and new worktops, to make it more comfortable and welcoming for patients.

Bridget Finch, Lynne Acquah and Amy Waterman in the newly refurbished breast screening room

Breast screening programme manager at Kettering General Hospital, Deborah Black, said: “We are delighted with the new equipment and refurbished room as it enables us to deliver the best possible care.

“Every generation of digital x-ray machine brings improvements in terms of resolution and image quality and they also work faster – which is good news for screening women and symptomatic patients.”

The hospital now has two state-of-the-art screening rooms in its breast screening unit inside KGH’s Treatment Centre.

In addition it has two mobile screening units – one based at the hospital, next to the Treatment Centre, and one which tours the local area.

Breast screening is offered to all women aged 50 until their 71st birthday, at a frequency of one every three years.

Women who have been assessed by the genetics service to be at very high risk of breast cancer are seen more frequently, and those aged over 71 can

continue to self-refer for screening every three years.

Deborah said: “It is very important for women to have their screening test every three years as early detection is key in treating breast cancer.

“Screening involves women having a mammogram – a type of x-ray - which can detect any developing issues, including tiny changes which would not be noticed by women themselves.

“The mammogram enables us to spot issues as early as possible and treatment is more effective the earlier it starts.

“Attending for breast screening is a positive step you can take to protect your own health and in most people the results provide a reassurance that nothing is wrong.”

KGH has a team of 27 people in its breast screening unit made up of radiographers, consultants, assistant practitioners, radiographic assistants and a programme co-ordinating team with admin and clerical support.

After recovering from the Covid pandemic backlog, KGH’s unit has reverted back to timed appointments for all women.

Women are reminded that it is easy to change your appointment if it is not convenient.