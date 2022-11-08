Hollywood Bowl has left no pins standing with its £200,000 makeover of its new-look centre in Wellingborough.

Work has completed on the transformation of AMF Wellingborough Bowling into a next generation Hollywood Bowl family entertainment centre.

The UK’s biggest bowling operator has brought its American décor and advanced technology to the town.

The new-look centre in Whitworth Way features 24 revamped bowling lanes, including four state-of-the-art VIP lanes, as well as an innovative scoring system with digital top scorer boards to bring out guests’ competitive spirit.

Guests who visit the rebranded centre can also treat themselves to food and drinks from the upgraded bar and diner.

With American-style classics on offer including burgers and hot dogs, shakes and signature desserts, guests can sit back and relax before or after their bowling fun.

In addition to the enhanced bowling facilities, the centre’s amusement area has also been transformed and expanded, now featuring more of the most popular games including all-time family favourites such as air hockey and racing games.

Leigh Elmore, centre manager for Hollywood Bowl Wellingborough, said: “We’re excited to welcome guests to our brilliantly new refurbished centre.

"The LA-style makeover will ensure guests can continue to enjoy great bowling, delicious food and drinks, as well as the exciting amusement area at our new-look centre in Wellingborough for a fantastic value for money experience.”

Guests can pre-book in advance at https://www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/wellingborough and are reminded that they can wear their own shoes to bowl in.