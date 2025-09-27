£20,000 cash boost from Asda's community fund will make a 'huge' difference for Rushden community centre

Rush 2the Den has been presented with a cheque for £20,000 from Asda’s Local Community Spaced Fund on to help the community centre fund a new roof and upper floor.

Lauren Gilbert, ASDA’s Rushden Community Champion was on hand to present the cheque to the charity yesterday (Friday, September 26).

She said: “Over 700 groups across the UK applied for the funding and only 79 groups were accepted and I believe that Rush2TheDen are so worthy of this grant as it is going towards the cost of the mezzanine to enable them to expand and increase the amount of work they already do for our amazing community.

“The grant we’ve done is the massive one I had when I stepped into the job. I thought, if I can secure this then I’m on to a winner. To help Rush 2the Den is a massive achievement, they’re local and they’ve done so much. It’s phenomenal.

ASDA Rushden Community Champion, Lauren Gilbert, with leaders from Rush 2the Den and Wellingborough and Rushden MP, Gen Kitchen

"I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys because they’ve put so much time into doing the application.

“I can’t wait for them to get the ball rolling.”

Rush 2the Den has been raising money to fund a second floor for the charity’s space in Rushden’s Fitzwilliam Street, and has been holding plenty of activities and taking on tasks to help reach the lofty £100,000 goal. The grant from ASDA means it has reached 25 per cent of the target.

Rush 2the Den is a community group and local hub made up entirely of volunteers, with a range of youth clubs and social services to help develop young people’s skills and broaden their horizons with regular sessions, workshops and clubs.

For local families, it can make a big difference.

Jo Turton has two children who regularly attend sessions at Rush 2the Den. She said: “It’s really good for us, we have children who are 19 months apart and have a lot of energy.

“It’s affordable, and having two kids this is something we can do every week.

“The boys love it here.”

Anne-Marie McDonald is also a parent of children who attend sessions at Rush 2the Den. She added: “My kids enjoy coming here.

"River [founder of Rush 2The Den] is attentive and friendly, it’s a very warm and welcoming environment.

“The children are comfortable and make a lot of friends. It’s a lovely atmosphere.”

Applications were welcomed by ASDA for its Local Community Spaces Fund, which supports grassroots community groups with grants from £10,000 to £20,000. Rush 2the Den was awarded the maximum, which will allow the charity to install a new mezzanine, kitchen facilities, and add to the space in the building, making the community centre more efficient.

Wellingborough and Rushden MP, Gen Kitchen, was also at the cheque presentation on Friday morning.

She said: “I’m so pleased to see the Asda Foundation supporting a local organisation like Rush2TheDen. I’ve seen firsthand from visiting the centre and from their involvement with my Youth Roundtable how fantastic their work with young people is.

“It’s great that these funds will help them expand the vital work they are doing.”