£1m Kettering pitch, track and pavilion refurbishment boost for women's football

A £1m pitch, track and pavilion refurbishment for Kettering’s KLV estate will be discussed by North Northamptonshire Council’s (NNC) executive members next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This project is one of at least 30 set to benefit from The Lionesses Futures Fund – a £30 million cash injection from the Government and The FA delivered by the Football Foundation.

In September, members agreed to provide £150,000 towards improving the artificial pitch and pavilion at the Thurston Drive site, with an additional contribution of £50,000 from Northamptonshire Football Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This partnership funding enabled NNC and Northamptonshire FA to secure a grant of £810,330 from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation.

Kettering, All weather pitch at KLV

Cllr Helen Howell, executive member for sport, said: “I am excited about discussing the next steps of this project with members next week.

"It is hoped the site, once complete, will not only widen the opportunity for local women and girls to be more active and successful but for coaching and development programmes to be established for local clubs and coaches which will bring investment into sport in the area."

Next Thursday (December 19) NNC executive members will consider the procurement and construction phase of the project totalling £1.021m at the home of Kettering Town Harriers Athletics Club, where the artificial pitch was condemned in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lionesses Futures Fund pitches celebrate the England’s Women’s football team roaring to victory at the Euros in 2022 as well as making the World Cup 2023 final.

Kettering, All weather pitch at KLV file picture

The total cost of the scheme includes £33,000 from external contributions and a ‘virement’ (movement of money) of £178,000 from the Leisure Minor Works budget within the approved capital programme.

The refurbishment plan will see a complete redevelopment of the artificial playing surface into a 3G pitch equipped with new fencing, LED floodlights and a spectator area.

The 30-year-old pavilion will also benefit from a significant refurbishment, providing improved changing facilities, new athletics club room and café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, local women’s and girls’ grassroots football clubs will have priority access to the facilities with further access for older people, disabled people and ‘seldom heard’ groups.

Cllr Jason Smithers, NNC leader, said: “This is a high-profile site which has been underinvested in for many years. The pitch has not been used for any formal activities since 2019 and is in desperate need of refurbishment, as is the pavilion that accompanies it."

Kirsty Clarke, chief executive officer of Northamptonshire Football Association, said: “Naturally, we are absolutely delighted to be jointly awarded this grant from the Football Foundation towards this hugely important project, both for Kettering and for grassroots football in Northamptonshire. This work aligns totally with our new Create the Feeling grassroots football strategy.

“The Lionesses Futures Fund builds on the Football Foundation’s biggest ever commitment to providing equal access to grassroots facilities for women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With this grant, the council and Northamptonshire Football Association can play their part in turbocharging opportunities for the next generation of Lionesses."

Next steps are to progress the new 30-year lease for the Northamptonshire Football Association to manage this site on behalf of the council. This will include an agreement for continued use for Kettering Town Harriers Athletics Club.

To find out more about the fund, visit the foundation’s website: https://footballfoundation.org.uk/news/history-making-lionesses-recognised-with-the-lionesses-futures-fund.