£17m investment for Kettering-area full fibre network completed ready to serve more than 25,000 homes

A £17m investment that could see more than 25,000 homes in Kettering connected to a full fibre network has been completed.

Approximately 86 per cent of the town’s residential footprint is now able to connect to CityFibre’s primary-build network with work continuing on harder to reach properties.

A total of 162kms of dense full fibre network has been installed and is now 'ready for service’, part of CityFibre’s nationwide roll-out making Kettering one of the ‘best-connected’ locations in the country.

Charlie Kitchin, CityFibre’s partnership manager for Kettering, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that the primary-build of our full fibre network in Kettering is now complete.

Barton Seagrave: Staff from CityFibre with MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone

"With the UK’s best available digital infrastructure under its streets, residents can now enjoy seamless streaming with ample productivity and innovation benefits for the local economy.

"The roll-out is an exciting step for Kettering’s connectivity, which will now benefit from faster and more reliable broadband.”

Construction began on the £17m project in 2022.

While the primary-build is now completed, CityFibre will continue to explore opportunities to reach more sites including new build properties, HMOs, homes on private or unadopted roads and business parks.

The final 'primary node' has been installed in Kettering/National World

Residents in Kettering can now enjoy gigabit-capable full fibre broadband from a range of internet service providers (ISPs) including launch partner Vodafone, as well as TalkTalk, IDNet, Zen and Giganet.

Almost all homes passed by the network can now schedule a full fibre installation within five working days of placing an order.

CityFibre’s network currently supports download and upload speeds of up to 2.5Gbps and is capable of supporting symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps.

Emma Shearer from CityFibre visited the final primary node ‘green box’ to mark the end of the project.

She said: “The installation has been straight forward, trouble-free, quick and efficient. Our overwhelming correspondence has been ‘when are you coming to us?’ ”

Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, said: “CityFibre’s completion of its primary-build in Kettering makes Kettering one of the most digitally-connected places in the whole country and marks a brand new chapter for the town.

"The fantastic advantages of full fibre connectivity will be invaluable to local residents and businesses."