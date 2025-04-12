Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blueprints to transform former council offices into a community hub and work space have been made public.

The ground floor of Grosvenor House in George Street, which formerly housed Corby Council’s One Stop Shop, and the first floor council chamber, are to be transformed by £1.5m from the Government’s Towns Fund.

The £19.9m pot of cash has already been used to fund the new Corby Sixth Form College and the under-construction cycle lane.

The latest project is a multi-use hub which includes an exhibition space and a cafe on the ground floor as well as office spaces and a meeting room on the first floor of the North Northamptonshire Council-owned building.

Grosvenor House, Corby, is entering another new phase in its history. Image: NW

A lead tenant has not yet been secured, but the scheme is ploughing ahead regardless.

Images have now been submitted to council planners which show the potential use of the building, although no full design statement has yet been uploaded to the council’s planning portal.

It is expected that building work could begin in early 2026, with a tenant moving in next Summer. The construction phase has already gone out to tender.

The project is being run by the Corby Town Deal Board, an unelected body of business people, council officers and politicians that was set up to bid for, and spend, nearly £20m of Government money on projects in Corby. Their marketing material for the project reads: “This project is for a multi-purpose facility to provide permanent new accommodation for a modern cultural building with a community focus, as well as meet the identified demand for creative, media and the third sector uses.

"It will help to increase trips, pedestrian flows and spend across the town, and will improve the town’s overall permeability.

“This is a multi-use facility to provide new accommodation for an exciting, modern cultural and community-focused centre, as well as meet the demand for creative, media and the third sector uses.”

Currently there is only thought to be one member of the 18-strong board who lives in Corby – Cllr Mark Pengelly.

The group meets in private, but in minutes published on its website, concern has been raised by some members over progressing the scheme while there is no lead tenant in place.

The £1.5m was initially allocated for a brand new community building on the green space next to the Saxon Crown, but that plan was ditched due to undisclosed reasons.

Grosvenor House has been earmarked for refurbishment several times but it has proved a tricky prospect as the lift shaft needs to be widened as well as extensive internal and external works to make the building fit for 21st century requirements. It had almost secured a £1m EU grant for its transformation but that stalled at the eleventh-hour in 2016.

The landmark structure was initially built as the Strathclyde Hotel, which often housed steelworks officials and people visiting the town from Scotland. In its latter years, the walkie-talkie style building was Corby Council’s offices and chamber, until their move to the Cube.

It was then Greek restaurant Olive for several.

