Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families and new parents in North Northamptonshire are set to receive early years support thanks to a funding boost of more than £1.5m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of £1,519,400 has been given to the area for family hubs and the Start for Life programme to provide services including pregnancy support, infant feeding advice and parenting classes.

The money is part of £126m from the government’s Plan for Change funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Northamptonshire Council is expected to receive at least £1,519,400 as part of the wider investment increase.

Breastfeeding event /file picture Louise Adams

Rosie Wrighting, MP for Kettering, said: “I am absolutely delighted that families and children in Kettering will be able to access early years support through this funding boost from the Government.

“This will make such a huge difference for so many families in our community and I know that the impact will be felt for years to come.”

Children’s early years are seen as crucial to their development, health and life chances. Antenatal classes, health visitors, parenting support, baby and toddler groups and access to affordable, high-quality early education and childcare all are vital to guiding parents and supporting child development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, over 80 per cent of parents have said they struggled to access services.

Mum and baby groups

Andrew Gwynne, Minister for Public Health and Prevention, said: “This crucial investment provides a strong foundation to deliver our commitment to raise the healthiest generation of children ever, by giving parents the support they need to ensure their baby has the best start in life.

“The first two years of a child’s life lay the building blocks for their physical and emotional wellbeing into adulthood.”