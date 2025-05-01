Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Conservationists have launched a plan aimed at halting biodiversity declines in the region by the end of the decade.

The report, Our Wilder Future: A Plan for Nature Recovery in Beds, Cambs and Northants – 2030, has been launched alongside a new £1.5 million appeal fund.

The Wilder Future Fund is an ambitious campaign to raise money to protect nature reserves, support wildlife conservation in the wider countryside, tackle climate change and inspire people to engage with wildlife on their doorstep.

The Wildlife Trust has committed to protecting some of the most special sites, bring others into better condition and advise farmers and landowners to do more to create space for nature on privately owned land.

Scientific research and monitoring to understand and reverse species declines in the region will be a priority, as well as working more closely with other wildlife groups and volunteers.

The plan also commits the trust to investing in more community outreach work, running education events on nature reserves, working with schools and encouraging community groups to take action for nature through its Team Wilder initiative.

This will be supported by better use of technology, increased fundraising efforts, and a further push on growing its membership.

Brian Eversham, chief executive of the trust, said: “The world has changed a lot since the start of the decade and funding the protection of nature has got a lot harder.

A robin on the sign at Summer Leys in Northants

"We could scale back our ambitions to reflect this new reality – but nature urgently needs our help so we have chosen instead to do more for nature and reach further into communities for support.

“This means we need to raise more money – we calculate that we need another £1.5 million over the coming years to ensure this vital work can happen.

"It’s a big ask of individuals, businesses and other groups – but when I go out into our communities, meet people on reserves and at events, I am always struck by how much people in our three counties love and value wildlife rich outdoor spaces.

“Investing in the local environment does not bring the financial dividends of stocks and shares – instead it gives us special places, supports a healthy countryside full of life, and will enrich the lives of generations to come.

“From the ancient woodlands of south Cambridgeshire, the globally important peatland landscape of the Fens, the wildflower rich chalk downlands of Bedfordshire and the wetlands of Northamptonshire, the nature of this region is worth fighting for, and that’s the ambition we have laid out in this plan.”

The UK Government, and others, have set a goal of halving carbon emissions and conserving 30 per cent of land for biodiversity by the end of the decade.

The new five year strategy from the Wildlife Trust BCN shows how they will help achieve these goals in the three counties.

Some of the key habitats, species and projects in the Wildlife Trust BCN region include the Nene Valley in Northamptonshire, which is a Special Protection Area meaning it is of European importance for wintering wetland birds.

Their reserves at the Nene Wetlands, Summer Leys, Titchmarsh and their work with partners in the area helps provide a home for tens of thousands of waders, ducks, geese, egrets and other wetland specialists.

The region has some key species and habitats that are found in few other places.

As well as some of the UK’s oldest woodlands stretching back more than a thousand years, chalk streams which are restricted to just a few counties in England and lowland peatland, it is one of the only places in the UK still home to the tansy beetle and two of the country’s rarest wildflowers fen violet and moon carrot.

The north Chilterns chalk is a vital landscape for wildflowers such as man orchids and pasque flowers as well as butterflies like the chalk hill blue.

Managing this habitat on sites like Pegsdon Hills, Totternhoe and Blows Down in Bedfordshire requires careful grazing and management of scrub.

Strawberry Hill is the Wildlife Trust BCN’s newest reserve and also one of the most special.

The 150 hectare (377 acre) farm has been quietly rewilding for more than 35 years, and become the largest area of young woodland in central England, home to half of Bedfordshire’s nightingales.