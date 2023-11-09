£145,000 available for community support grants in North Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voluntary and community organisations in North Northants can now apply for capital and revenue grants of up to £15,000 to help improve the lives of residents across the area.

Using the area’s allocation from government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) is currently taking applications for organisations that meet certain criteria.

Organisations including parish councils, charities, community groups and school PTAs are all being encouraged to check their eligibility and apply online.

Organisations can apply for capital and revenue grants of up to £15,000 if they can demonstrate that the funding will be used to support any of the following priorities:

- Support the voluntary, community and social enterprise (VCSE) sector with bid writing and funding support

- Volunteering (recruitment, training and retention) – how to work with volunteers and community networking

- Community mental health and well-being

- Connecting communities to services and services to communities (transport, social or digital inclusion, accessibility, outreach, language support etc)

Cllr David Brackenbury, the council’s executive member for growth and regeneration, said: “We are looking for applications from a wide range of organisations that can demonstrate they can support the priorities, but in particular - we would welcome applications from organisations who can collaborate and work together to enhance the potential of a project.

“There are so many exciting and innovative projects across North Northants which would benefit from a funding boost, so I would encourage organisations to take a look at the criteria online and submit an application before 27 November.”

Council leader Jason Smithers added: “It is great that we are able to use a portion of North Northants’ allocation of Shared Prosperity Fund on grant schemes like this one, as the funds really do make such a big difference and will benefit communities across the area.”

Applications are open until Monday, November 27, 2023, with full criteria and how to apply on the council’s community funding pages.