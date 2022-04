A series of attempted burglaries were foiled by a dog barking at the intrusion into a Corby back garden.

Homes in Leicester Close were targeted just after 4am on Thursday (April 28).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Just after 4am offender/s unlocked the back garden door and were scared away by a dog in the property.

“There were a couple attempts in this street.”