Proud Wellingborough junior school celebrates ‘dedicated staff and amazing children’ following new Ofsted report

Park Junior School in Wellingborough continues to be a good place for education, according to Ofsted.

In 2018, the school in Great Park Street, Wellingborough was given a good rating from Ofsted, and though the body no longer uses single-word judgements in their assessments of schools, the recent visit confirmed that Park Junior has ‘taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection.’

The school’s headteacher praised all that he believed had an impact on the positive result.

David Tebbutt, headteacher of Park Junior School, said: “We are delighted with the result of our recent Ofsted inspection. The whole school community can be very proud of this report.

"It has recognised the years of work that have gone into achieving such an inclusive, supportive school where pupils thrive. We have such dedicated staff and governors, amazing children and a hugely supportive parent community who have all contributed towards such a positive report.”

Inspectors were impressed by the school’s positive atmosphere and sense of community, saying that it is ‘a welcoming and inclusive place where pupils thrive.’

The report reads: “Staff know the pupils well and create a warm, supportive environment in which they feel safe and confident. The school promotes a sense of belonging and community, underpinned by strong values.

"The school has high expectations of what pupils can achieve. Pupils show pride in their school and are keen to learn. They enjoy lessons and achieve well.

"There is a clear vision for the school, which is rooted in its community. Parents are overwhelmingly supportive, with one commenting, ‘The school really cares about the all-round development of the children.’”

It also notes that the school has a ‘calm and purposeful’ atmosphere, with a range of extra-curricular activities, and adequate support for SEND pupils.

Areas of improvement are limited, with inspectors believing the teaching of handwriting and spelling is not given a high priority, meaning pupils’ work is not always reflective of the teaching.

Park Junior joined the Northampton Primary Academy Trust in September 2022, with the inspection on March 25 and 26 being the first since the school converted to an academy.

Read the full report here.