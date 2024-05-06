Proud Thrapston firm honoured with King's Award for Enterprise and the owner is 'blown away'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The founder of a Thrapston company says he was blown away after his firm was honoured by His Majesty the King with an award for enterprise.

Rockleigh Ltd is one of 252 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for ‘promoting opportunity enterprise’, announced today (Monday, May 6).

Founded by Tom Watters in 2016 the Thrapston firm specialises in tree surgery and landscape maintenance.

Some of the Rockleigh Ltd team members/ Princess Anne with founder Tom Watters/Rockleigh Ltd

He said: “To say that we are proud to win the King's Award is an understatement. As a small company, we never even expected to get to the next stage. When the congratulatory email came through saying that the King had approved the Prime Minister’s recommendation, I was blown away.

“It’s a commendation that is globally recognised, and is a credit to the team’s hard work over the past few years, especially with the new starters and their dedication to training. We feel that the training is an investment in skills, but also confidence and general, all round happiness for both the team and customers.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect The King’s desire to continue his mother’s legacy by recognising outstanding UK businesses. Now in its 58th year, the award is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Rockleigh Ltd has been recognised for its excellence in promoting ‘opportunity through social mobility’.

Mr Watters added: “Winning this award shows that everything we have worked on for the past seven years has paid off. We pride ourselves on training staff to a very high standard, and providing employment throughout the process.”