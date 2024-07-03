‘Proud’ members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue awarded prestigious Kings Coronation medal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northamptonshire Search and Rescue has attended more than 500 operations since its inception in 2013, including 67 in 2023, and across its lifespan, volunteers have donated more than 12,000 hours on call-out incidents alone.
Now, it has received recognition from the King for their efforts.
The honour serves as a ‘thank you gift’ from the nation to commemorate the Coronation, and is also given to members of the armed forces and frontline emergency service workers.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Search and Rescue said: “No-one volunteers to get medals, we all simply do it because we want to help the communities that we live in.
"We are proud of the work we do, and knowing we have reunited families and saved lives is a fantastic reward. Receiving this recognition for dedication and service is lovely, and makes the members’ smile a bit wider.”
Volunteers remain on call 24/7, 365 days a year to support blue light services in the search for missing persons, and to aid in the recovery of injured persons from rural locations in lowland Britain.
Teams have now expanded their roles to include search dogs, search drones, search management capabilities, flood and swift water rescue, mountain bike, and canoe and kayak search teams. 17 people have been given the award, from team leaders, to search technicians, and even dog handlers.
The charity is a member of the national organisation Lowland Rescue, which has been active for more than 25 years, formed from the old civil defense units around the country when the cold war began to decline.
The seventeen members receiving this award are as follows:
Neil Balderson – Search Manager
Paul Marlow – Team Leader
Martin Bourne – Team Leader
David McBurnie – Search Manager
Mark Lawson – Search Technician
Neill Luckett – Search Technician
Amy Kingston – Team Leader
Emily Cockerill – Team Leader
Gareth Williams – Team Leader
Ian Horton – Dog Handler
Jenny Kirkland – Search Technician
Linda Wyatt – Operational Support
Nick Strelczuk - Chairman
John Brown – Search Technician
John Frostwick – Search Planner
Kyle Burke – Search Manager
Jon Bromley – Dog Handler
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.