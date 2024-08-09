Protestors gather outside court to 'call for freedom' of Northampton man jailed for part in Just Stop Oil plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Around 20 protestors have gathered outside Northampton Crown Court to “call for the freedom” of a Northampton man who was jailed for his part in a Just Stop Oil protest plans.

The protestors are set up outside Northampton Crown Court this morning (Friday August 9) with a message to MPs to call for the freedom of Daniel Shaw.

Shaw was jailed for four years last month after he chaired a Zoom meeting where Just Stop Oil members discussed plans to “peacefully disrupt” the M25. Arrests were made in November 2022 during a pre-emptive police operation aimed at preventing disruption on the M25.

The 38-year-old faced trial with four co-defendants at Southwark Crown Court. Shaw was found guilty of causing a public nuisance.

Protestors have gathered outside Northampton Crown Court. Photo: 1000 Voices Northampton.

However, campaign group “Defend Our Juries” – who organised today’s protest – claim Shaw and his four co-defendants “did not receive access to a fair trial”.

In support, 1000 Voices Northampton, a group known to focus on clean air and environmental issues, said in a statement at the event: “This is not a ‘story’ about Just Stop Oil. This is about one of us, a local lad, who has lived and worked in Northampton all his life. Helping the community by working in social care for over ten years. Planting and maintaining 1,600 daffodils on the Racecourse. Growing food in a community garden to share with those in need.

“Whether people believe the truth of Daniel’s view or it repels them, we each have a choice of how we respond and how we act in support of a Northampton man who has been unjustly imprisoned for longer than most violent criminals are.”

The group say that they are calling on Shaw’s MP, Lucy Rigby (Northampton North), to join them in support of Daniel and to call on the Prime Minister to repeal what they call “anti-protest laws” brought in by the former Conservative government and to “act with urgency” to address the threat of climate change.