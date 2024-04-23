Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Tata workers have raised nearly £2,000 in memory of their former steelworker father.

Former steelworker Joe Campbell died last year and his two sons decided to do something to raise cash for Prostate Cancer UK in his memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mechanical engineering team leader David and crane resource team leader Ryan held several events for workers the Weldon Road plant in recent weeks.

A bake sale at Tata was one of the events held to raise cash in the memory of Joe Campbell (centre). Image: Tata Steel UK

A quiz night raised £238.73 after a successful bake sale and ‘Wear it Blue’ event helped boost the total to £942.63.

This cash was match-funded by Tata Steel UK bringing the total donation to Prostate Cancer UK up to £1,885.26.

David Ryan said: “Thank you to everyone who donated money to Prostate Cancer UK in memory of our Dad. It is an area that definitely needs the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With early diagnosis, prostate cancer is one of the most treatable cancers and we shouldn’t be losing as many dads, uncles, brothers and friends as we do.