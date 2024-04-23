Prostate cancer fundraising drive held in memory of Corby steelworker
Two Tata workers have raised nearly £2,000 in memory of their former steelworker father.
Former steelworker Joe Campbell died last year and his two sons decided to do something to raise cash for Prostate Cancer UK in his memory.
Mechanical engineering team leader David and crane resource team leader Ryan held several events for workers the Weldon Road plant in recent weeks.
A quiz night raised £238.73 after a successful bake sale and ‘Wear it Blue’ event helped boost the total to £942.63.
This cash was match-funded by Tata Steel UK bringing the total donation to Prostate Cancer UK up to £1,885.26.
David Ryan said: “Thank you to everyone who donated money to Prostate Cancer UK in memory of our Dad. It is an area that definitely needs the money.
“With early diagnosis, prostate cancer is one of the most treatable cancers and we shouldn’t be losing as many dads, uncles, brothers and friends as we do.
"We are very touched that our work colleagues have raised money in dad’s honour - he really was one of the good ones!”