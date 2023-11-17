Promising Partnerships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The local children’s activity company CSD Ltd trading as Athena Activities has created an extremely promising partnership with local company Smurfit Kappa. This blossoming relationship has so far seen the company receive donations in excess of £12000 to enable them to help those families who are most in need within the community.

Due to the funding received from Smurfitt Kappa, Athena Activities are able to offer subsidised places to their holiday camps. They have managed this incredible feat by reaching out and working alongside social services, adoptive services, social prescribers and the Pen Green Children’s Centre, which has ultimately directed them to helping the most vulnerable children at Corby’s Women and Children’s Refuge. Athena Activities provides care and a safe space in the holidays to allow children to experience a whole host of differing activities in their time there. From all different sports to arts and crafts and baking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athena Activities said “we are incredibly grateful for the funding we have received thus far from Smurfit Kappa, it has enabled us to carry out our vision and help those families who most need it within the communities that we serve. We hope that this partnership continues to strengthen and we are excited about the future prospects it will lead to.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Camp 2023

Athena Activities also provide wraparound care in local primary schools, if you are interested in finding out more and booking your children in to their after school provision or holiday activity camps head to their website www.athenaactivities.co.uk or email [email protected] . Why not give them a follow on their social media through Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Not only this but during the October half term holiday activity camp, the children had a fantastic opportunity to head over to the Holiday Inn’s fantastic new adventure site; Ironpitwoods Adventures. They spent the day being brave on the high ropes and testing out their skills on the mini golf course.

Athena Activities commented “It was a fantastic day and one we are hoping that can be repeated. They all came back with huge smiles on their faces, despite the weather, and being extremely animated about the fun that they had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athena Activities would also like to add a huge thank you to the Holiday Inn, Corby for donating the day to the company and the children that attended our camp, they added “it is forging relationships like these that make all the difference to us and the children.”