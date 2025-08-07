Prologis Mobility’s first UK HGV EV charging hub plan for Kettering logistics park with 400kW units and toilet block for drivers

One of the UK’s first EV HGV charging hubs is being planned for a logistics park near Kettering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, plans by Prologis UK Mobility Limited submitted to North Northants Council could see 18 HGV EV bays and five cab-only EV bays installed each with a dedicated 400kW charging unit at Prologis Park in Hipwell Road.

As well as providing the charging units – with an approximate one-hour charge time – drivers would be able to relax in a welfare area, with toilets, a covered pergola, picnic area and seating area on the barrier-controlled fenced site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents state that Prologis Mobility operates more than 30 EV charging sites globally and that the proposed EV charging hub at Prologis Park Kettering is the first to be introduced in the UK.

Prologis UK Mobility Limited HGV EV charging hub Kettering/Prologis UK Mobility Ltd

The plans say: “The EV charging hub will provide charging infrastructure for HGVs to assist in supporting the UK’s transition to a net zero emissions.

“It is proposed that the charging infrastructure will be installed in a phased manner. The phasing strategy includes an initial four HGV dedicated bays in 2025 and four additional HGV bays per year by 2030.

“It is expected that the charging bays will primarily cater for HGVs that are serving Prologis Park Kettering, although they would also be available to other commercial vehicles if booked in advance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backing the need for charging points, the documents say: “There is a recognised need to provide new EV charging infrastructure to support the Government’s commitment to achieving net zero.”

Location : Prologis UK Mobility Limited HGV EV charging hub Kettering/Prologis UK Mobility Ltd

The previous Government’s strategy documents, including Decarbonising Transport: A Better,Greener Britain (2021), sets out the pathway towards phasing out all new non-zero emission road vehicles, identifying the central role of new EV charging infrastructure in achieving this ambition.

In July 2024, North Northants Council approved its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy to assist in the rollout of charging infrastructure locally.

The strategy stated that North Northants Council would work in collaboration with landowners, businesses and other stakeholders to further increase EV charging provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardstanding with charging bays in the centre of the site would see soft landscaping would be used around the perimeter to soften the site’s appearance.

The site would be barrier controlled, with an access using ANPR or Radio Frequency Identification integrated into a booking system to enable controlled entry.

Prologis Park Kettering is an established warehousing and logistics park located off the A43, with current occupiers including CEVA Logistics, Mannol, Brand Alley, Iron Mountain and Argos.

Prologis Mobility added: “The application proposals will deliver Prologis Mobility’s first EV charging hub in the UK. Adopting the latest in technology, the EV charging hub will create charging capacity for HGVs serving Prologis Park Kettering and other commercial vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The EV charging hub will assist with the ongoing switch to EVs and make a contribution towards achieving the UK’s transition to net zero carbon.”

Expiry date for neighbours’ comments and consultations on this full application is Sunday, August 10.

Go to North Northants Council’s Kettering area planning portal and search for application NK/2025/0261 to comment or for further details at https://www.kettering.gov.uk/planningApplication/search.