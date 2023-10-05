Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A writer from Weldon has written and published his 100th book.

Andrew Wareham, a former economics teacher and police officer, released his gripping adventure, Learning Anew, which takes readers to one of his own former haunts while employed by the police – Papua New Guinea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sixth instalment of Andrew’s Innocents No More series fires protagonist Thomas Stark into the heart of the intense Japanese conflict around the Pacific during the Second World War.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Wareham

Andrew, who spent ten years working for the Papua New Guinea police force, said: “In Learning Anew, Thomas Stark has been put out to grass for six months, occupying a meaningless post as liaison to American forces who are not present in his part of Queensland.

“He is now rested and fit to fly and command, in control of his temper, drinking less and recovered from the burnout consequent on nearly three years of war flying.

“Thomas is the only man in the Wing who has flown in the Territories of Papua and New Guinea.

“He has an interesting task ahead of him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew’s thrilling jungle adventure managed to reach number two in Amazon’s highly competitive Military History chart.

It has also attracted nearly 1,000 five-star reviews by captivated readers from around the world – including several war veterans.

Learning Anew has been described by critics as a ‘good read, hard to put down’, ‘another belter from Andrew Wareham’, and ‘cannot wait for the follow up’.

Reviewer Bob Flood stated: “Wareham is a marvellous author.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past two decades Andrew has produced a constant stream of Amazon chart-topping novels set during the English Civil War, the Colonial confrontations, the Second World War, and the anti-imperialist uprisings in China.

Andrew admits he gets as much pleasure from his novels as his readers do.

Andrew said: “I write first of all for me, for my pleasure. That other people seem to enjoy my books adds even more to that satisfaction.

“I intend to keep writing - I very much hope people will keep reading.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from writing, retired Andrew collects pressed glass and antiques, as well as looking after his St Bernard’s and his English Mastiff.