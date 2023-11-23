Professional burglar who stole family heirlooms from home near Thrapston jailed for 12-and-a-half years

He also stole a designer Omega Speedmaster watch which he kept and wore

A professional burglar who stole heirloom jewellery and watches from a couple near Thrapston has been jailed for a total of 12 and a half years.

On January 6, 2019, Peter O’Halloran had bypassed security systems to spend ‘hours’ inside the home whilst the couple were away.

He stole the wife’s wedding ring, and the husband’s designer watches leaving the couple ‘hugely affected’ by the loss of items that had been in their families for generations.

Peter O’Halloran, 49, also known as Peter Sonny Martin Noon

Tragically a few months after the burglary the husband died suddenly, devastating his family and prompting his grieving widow to offer a £10,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the burglar, in hope of recovering some of the jewellery her late husband had given her.

Although Northamptonshire Police made extensive enquiries and appeals using a CCTV image, O’Halloran, from Suffolk, was caught by colleagues in Cambridgeshire when they recognised his modus operandi.

Following the court hearing, DS Karl Curtis said from Northamptonshire Police said: “The emotional impact of O’Halloran’s actions on his victims cannot be overestimated. He didn’t just invade their home and steal expensive jewellery, he sullied the memories attached to each item and prevented this family from being able to hand down hugely sentimental pieces to the next generation, a fact made even sadder by the subsequent loss of their much-loved husband and father.

“O’Halloran is a professional high-value burglar who carefully surveyed his target and took pains to avoid detection. Happily now justice has caught up with him, and although it’s disappointing it was not possible to recover much of what he stole, I hope the fact he has been brought to book brings some comfort and closure to our victim.”

Peter O’Halloran, 49, also known as Peter Sonny Martin Noon caught on CCTV in Thrapston

O’Halloran evaded identification despite the £10,000 reward and a national appeal on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live. All lines of enquiry were exhausted without a result, until earlier this year when a link was made between the Northamptonshire burglary investigation and an arrest made across the border by neighbouring Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Investigating officer DS Curtis was contacted by colleagues in Cambridgeshire and immediately recognised the pattern of offending, with a subsequent positive identification leading to O’Halloran being charged.

On Friday, November 17, O’Halloran, 49, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to the Northamptonshire burglary, two other high-value burglaries in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk, and one offence relating to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

O’Halloran, of Gardeners Road, Debenham, Stowmarket, Suffolk, who is also known as Peter Sonny Martin Noon, was sentenced to six years for the Thrapston burglary, as part of a total sentence of 12 and a half years.

Peter O’Halloran, 49, also known as Peter Sonny Martin Noon was jailed for 12 and half years

He had also asked for nine further burglaries across five counties to be taken into consideration, including two in Northamptonshire, one of which saw him steal a designer Omega Speedmaster watch which he kept and wore.