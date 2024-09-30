Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A plan to convert a family house into a home for vulnerable children on a new estate in Corby has been submitted to planners.

Bluefront Care Limited, which is based in Corby and already works with Northamptonshire, Cambridge, Coventry, Oxford and Derbyshire councils, wants to convert the property in Coles Road on the Priors Hall estate into a children’s home.

Their application states that the house would be used as a base for semi-independent living for two 12 to 18-year-olds. It would have one on-site member of staff at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It goes on: “Each child living in the home will carry out chores as they would in a regular family home and will be encouraged to help with food preparation, cooking, cleaning, washing, drying and ironing clothes, bed linen, etc. under the supervision of the care manager and support staff.

The application is for a site in Coles Road, Corby. Image: Google

"These types of activities help improve a child’s life skills and encourage a sense of belonging through social responsibility within the home and wider environment.

“Using the expertise of the fully qualified and experienced registered manager, the house will continue to be run as a single-family household with children.”

But some local people are not happy with the plan.

One objector said: “The proposal is clearly not suitable for a quiet, isolated, semi-rural family area lacking in the amenities to successfully host an HMO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These include but are not limited to the following areas; poor public transport links, lack of dental and medical facilities, lack of adequate schooling, lack of social facilities, limited employment.

"Additionally, the establishment of HMOs in the area will almost certainly have a knock-on effect on more landlords in the area evicting tenants in favour of the greater profitability HMOs will provide them.

"This will certainly have a detrimental effect on the existing area atmospherics, environment, child / family friendly spaces, as well as putting additional strain on the limited local amenities.”

Another said: “We, the residents, when purchasing a property on Priors Hall, had to sign and adhere to a covenant.

"It clearly states that there are to be no HMO conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Surely this rule covers everyone, including local councils?

"If this is to go ahead I can forsee the covenant being broken by many residents without fear of reprisals.”

You can view the plan and comment on it here (planning reference NC/24/00284/DPA).