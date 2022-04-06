Princess Anne flies into Kettering on Royal visit
She landed on playing fields before being whisked away in a car
Students taking part in revision sessions at a Kettering school had a Royal surprise today (Wednesday) when Princess Anne landed nearby in a helicopter.
The Princess Royal flew into the town on the G-XXEB Royal family helicopter, landing in the playing fields in Weekley Glebe Road.
It provided a welcome break for pupils and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, who were taking part in Easter revision sessions next door.
Students went to have a look at the helicopter, with the Queen’s daughter smiling at passers-by as she was whisked off in a car.
It’s believed Princess Anne, who is 17th in line to the throne, was on her way to nearby Boughton House.
The calendar of Royal engagements listed a visit which was due to take place there today. The Princess Royal was due to visit Next Generation Training at the stately home.