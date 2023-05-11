News you can trust since 1897
Primary pupils at Kettering Buccleuch Academy become kings and queens for the day

Sounds like fun!

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 11th May 2023, 11:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 11:04 BST

Primary pupils at Kettering Buccleuch Academy became kings and queens for the day as part of the King’s coronation celebrations.

Last week primary pupils and staff at Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA) in Glebe Road enjoyed taking part in a range of enriching and exciting activities to celebrate the King’s coronation.

In lessons throughout the week, pupils enjoyed learning about the history of the monarchy as well as how communities across the country would be joining together to celebrate the coronation.

Staff and pupils celebrating the King's coronationStaff and pupils celebrating the King's coronation
The children were also challenged to develop their creativity and imagination by taking part in a ‘Design a Crown’ House competition, which saw the creation of a range of colourful and original designs.

The pupils’ learning culminated in a special ‘Kings and Queens’ Day’ where the children were encouraged to arrive at school dressed as a king or queen, wearing the colours of the British flag or in other festive wear of their choosing.

Pupils were also able to wear the crowns they designed which they showcased during a mini procession and they took part in a number of traditional games and sporting activities, including a Quoits and Javelin House competition.

Alongside pupils and staff, the school’s parent community got involved with the coronation celebrations.

KBA celebrated the King's coronation in styleKBA celebrated the King's coronation in style
The KBA Parent Teacher Association organised an initiative where pupils were able to design and draw original coronation artwork which their parents and carers can order to feature on a personalised mug, bag or tea towel.

Pupils and staff across the school have also received a coronation badge to commemorate the occasion.

Ava, a Year 2 pupil at the school, said: “Today has been so much fun. I have loved celebrating with my friends.”

Connor, a Year 6 pupil, said: “The house games were fantastic. I have never played Quoits before.”

Pupils at KBA enjoyed celebrating the King's coronationPupils at KBA enjoyed celebrating the King's coronation
Abbie Underwood, SMSC and PSHE lead at KBA who organised the ‘Kings and Queens’ Day’ said: “It has been excellent to see pupils across the school engaging so positively with their learning about the coronation and immersing themselves in the creative challenges and commemorative activities that have been on offer.

"Today’s ‘Kings and Queens’ Day’ really has been a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to strengthen their learning in a fun and exciting way and for our whole school community to join in the celebrations together.”