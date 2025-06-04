'Pride is not a problem, prejudice is': LGBTQ+ community speak out over 'outrage' as Reform announce it won't be flying flag in Northamptonshire now or ever 🏳️‍🌈

The new Reform administration at both councils in the north and west of Northamptonshire will not be flying any rainbow flags outside its buildings for Pride this month – or the next four years they are in power.

Reform-led West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has set a new flag policy as one of their first moves in office.

The policy states that WNC will only fly the Union Flag, St George’s Flag, and its own council flag on buildings including One Angel Square, County Hall, The Forum, the Abbey Centre, and the Guildhall; Armed Forces Day flags will also be flown on special occasions. A WNC spokesman said: “The council’s flags protocol has been revised and agreed by the new administration and can be viewed on our website. “The council is flying the Union flag, St George’s flag and council flag on its buildings and this month an additional flag for Armed Forces Day will be flown during the week beginning June 22. No other flags are planned to be flown this month.”

Non-national flags will no longer be flown outside North Northants Council’s four main offices supporting different groups and causes alongside the Union Flag after a decision by Reform UK.

Flags ditched by the new leadership include the Progress Pride Flag to support the LGBTQ+ community and the pan-African flag marking Black History Month as well as the blue and yellow Ukraine flag.

Cllr Martin Griffiths (Reform/Croyland and Swanspool), leader of North Northants Council (NNC), had said that changes to flags were ‘not the top priority’ for his team.

In response to the move, one member of the LGBTQ+ community has written an open letter to this newspaper to show his utter outrage.

Grant, who lives in Northamptonshire, writes: “It is an absolute outrage that the Reform Party has banned the Pride flag—and all other flags like the Ukrainian flag—from flying across their councils.

“Let’s be clear: this isn’t about neutrality. This is about erasing visibility, silencing identity, and turning back the clock on progress.

“Pride is not just a celebration. It is a protest, a movement, and a reminder of how far we’ve come—and how far we still have to go.

“The Pride flag represents love, acceptance, and the right to live freely and authentically without fear. It stands for every LGBTQ+ person who has had to fight to be seen, respected, and safe.

“For a political party to deny that symbol a place in our shared spaces is not about policy—it’s about prejudice. It sends a clear message: you are not welcome here. And that is deeply sad.

“As a proud, openly gay man for over 37 years, I can tell you this: visibility matters. Representation matters. Flags matter. They are not just fabric—they are hope. They are defiance in the face of oppression. They are pride in the face of shame.

“To those who feel pushed back into the shadows by this kind of politics: please know you are not alone. You are loved, you are seen, and you matter.

“Always.

“I am proud. I am happy. I live my life openly, honestly, and with love.

“It breaks my heart that there are still people—especially in positions of power—who cannot simply let others live and love as they are.

“But we won’t go away. We won’t be erased. And we won’t stop flying our flags.

“Love wins. Pride endures.

“Happy Pride.”

Corby Pride, organised by Corby Town Council, is set to go ahead this weekend while Northampton Pride will take place on Saturday, July 12, organised by West Northants Council.