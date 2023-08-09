Pride for staff as Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Wellingborough is rated good by Ofsted

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Wellingborough has been rated as good following an inspection by Ofsted.

The nursery in Farm Road in the town is part of Grandir UK and was rated good in all areas of inspection – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, as well as leadership and management.

This inspection means the nursery has retained the good rating it held from its previous inspection in March 2017.

Staff and children at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Wellingborough celebrating their good rating from Ofsted

The latest report says: “On arrival, children excitedly lead their parents to their room and enthusiastically talk about what they are going to do.

"The staff warmly welcome the children and the parents.

"This supports children to settle into the nursery quickly.”

The report says ‘babies are welcomed into a calm, relaxing environment’ while toddlers are ‘engrossed in play as they push dried flowers into play dough’.

Inspectors described pre-school children as ‘avid explorers’ as they seek out ice in the garden to further investigate.

The report goes on to say: “Managers and staff have built a broad and sequenced curriculum that covers all seven areas of learning.

"Staff use children's assessments to plan exciting and engaging activities that build on what children already know and can do.”

It noted that parents are happy with the care provided, saying: “Parents are extremely happy with the care and education that the staff provide.”

And there was praise for the manager, with inspectors saying: “The manager is passionate about children's learning and the experiences they have in the nursery.

"They ensure staff receive regular training to develop their skills and knowledge, supporting their continuous professional development.

"The well-being of staff is prioritised, and staff report that they feel well supported.”

Emma Northwood, acting nursery manager at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery in Wellingborough, told the Northants Telegraph: “We were extremely proud to be rated good in our recent Ofsted inspection.

"The day went extremely smoothly, and the team were amazing.

"We are very proud of our team for continuing to give the children the best opportunities to develop and learn.”

To read the report in full for the nursery, which has 150 children on its roll, click here.