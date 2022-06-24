Pride as Wellingborough students go the extra mile for celebration colour run

Pupils at a Wellingborough academy have taken part in school cross country race with a difference – a colour run-style event to celebrate Pride month.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy hosted its the 'Hatton Colour Run' – for the first time – with students invited to run a course whilst being bombarded with coloured powder.

Students crossed the finish line every colour of the rainbow after their dash with a twist – a vibrant finale to celebrate healthiness, happiness and individuality.

Diversity Lead Laura Stewart, who co-ordinated the event, said: “We are incredibly proud to have such a diverse student body here at Sir Christopher Hatton, and hope to give them many more opportunities to celebrate all the things that make each and every one of them, who they are.”

Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to highlight the LGBTQ community and 2022 marks Pride’s 50th year.

Co-Principal Alastair Mitchell, who participated in the colour run, said: “This wonderful event involved students, staff and even staff’s children, all coming together to celebrate diversity.

“Once I had caught my breath and looked back across the field full of incredible rainbow colours, I reflected on my pride that this is a whole school community which treats everyone as equal no matter who they are.

Sir Christopher Hatton Academy hosted its first 'Hatton Colour Run', in celebration and commemoration of the 50th anniversary of PRIDE.

"Thank you to all who came together to support, and we aim for this this to now become a stand out annual event in our school calendar.”

Throughout the run students were bombarded with coloured powder