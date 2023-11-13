Pride as Rothwell authority named Northamptonshire's council of the year

Rothwell Town Council has been named as Northamptonshire's council of the year

The authority picked up the award, decided by the Northamptonshire County Association of Local Councils (NCALC), last month for the commitment of councillors and its clerk as well as ‘exciting’ projects which are coming to fruition.

Supported by the town council, the Rothwell Youth Club relaunched last week and there are advanced plans for a full redevelopment of the Greening Road park, in a project costing between £85,000 and £100,000, which is being 25 per cent funded by council reserves.

The council has also worked on a Remembrance-themed memorial garden, is putting on Christmas events for all and is working with North Northamptonshire Council to enhance access to town services, starting with minibus trips to Rushden Lakes for those who have no access to transport or nearby friends or relatives.

A Rothwell Town Council spokesman said: “Rothwell Town Council would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers and community groups in and around the town whose contributions continue to make Rothwell a great place to live, work, shop and socialise.

"Without them, much of the work that we deliver would not be possible!”

Upon presenting the award Danny Moody, chief executive officer of NCALC, said: "This council has massively ramped up its activities to 'contribute to the quality of life in its community' over the past six years, and particularly in the past couple of years.

"As is always the case, a great council needs a great clerk, and this council came on leaps and bounds from 2017 to 2021 until the then clerk retired. Taking on a new clerk is always a risky moment for a council but since its present clerk came into post in 2021 the council hasn't looked back. The clerk has led the council to new heights and there is no sign of reaching a plateau anytime soon! In a little over two years this clerk has transformed the council again and achieved the CiLCA qualification on top of their day job.