Pride After Party Presents Miss TuTu as she brings her trademark 'sparkle and sass' to Corby

A drag queen ‘not to be missed’ is coming to Corby next month.

The Grampian Club is rolling out the rainbow carpet once again this October with Pride After Party Presents, starring the one and only Miss TuTu – a drag queen with a difference.

Taking place on Friday, October 3 from 7pm until midnight, the evening promises a whirlwind of live singing and show-stopping dance all delivered with Miss TuTu’s trademark sparkle and sass.

A true triple threat, Miss TuTu is more than a drag act – she’s a powerhouse performer who knows how to work a stage and keep the audience laughing, cheering and dancing all night long.

Miss TuTu is coming to Corby next month

Those going should expect ‘bold vocals, dazzling costumes and a performance packed with personality.’

General admission tickets are available behind the bar at The Grampian Club and online.

VIP tickets are available exclusively via Eventbrite.

Marketing lead and photographer, Catherine, told the Northants Telegraph: “We’re thrilled to welcome back Miss TuTu.

"She partied with us and was our co-host at the Official Pride After Party in June this year.

"She was fabulous and this time she’s bringing her crew for a full and fun show of glitz, glamour and giggles. She is simply not to be missed.”

The Grampian Club has long been a hub for entertainment in Corby and Pride After Party Presents continues its mission to create inclusive, vibrant events that celebrate diversity and bring people together.

Various VIP experience packages are available with prices ranging from £15 to £25 per person.

All VIP guests are asked to arrive by 7pm to make the most of the experience.