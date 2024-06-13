Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Corby Muslim Association has organised two prayer sessions to be held at the mosque this weekend as Eid ul-Adha begins.

Eid ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar. It remembers the prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son when God ordered him to.

It is a public holiday in Muslim countries and will begin this year on the evening of Sunday, June 16, and end on the evening of Thursday, June 20.

Eid ul-Adha usually starts with Muslims going to the mosque for prayers (Eid-ul-Adha Jamat).

Corby Muslim Association (CMA) has arranged two Eid-ul-Adha Jamat at the Corby Central Masjid (mosque), utilising both floors. They want to ensure that there is an opportunity for all local Muslims to go and pray.

The first will be held from 9am to 9.30am and will be led by Emran Ahmed, principal of Corby Evening Madrasah.

The second will be held from 10am to 10.30am and will be led by Hafiz Abdul Hasib, assistant imam of Corby Central Masjid.

Corby Muslim Association has asked that people make sure that they bring their own Musalla (prayer mat) which they might need for the top floor of the mosque.

They’re also asking that people use the old police station inner gate car park area and that they do not leave their vehicle outside the gate to avoid a fine. If possible they’d like as many people to car share to avoid traffic build-up.

They would especially like to ensure that nobody parks their vehicle in the public's driveways or on the footpath and that people respect the neighbours and other road users.

They would also like to make people aware that there will be television film crews at the mosque on the day.

Eyusuf Chaudhury, chairman of Corby Muslim Association, said: “There will be some very friendly volunteers, who will be assisting you if required.