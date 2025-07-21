'Predatory' Wellingborough man jailed for having sex with a 15-year-old girl at festival

A 32-year-old Wellingborough man has been jailed for having sex with a 15-year-old girl at festival where he had been working.

Alex Stokes, formerly of Burns Road, Wellingborough, was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment, after being convicted of having sex with a girl under the age of consent at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk.

Stokes had been found guilty on May 23 following a 10-day trial, of the offence of having penetrative sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

He had been sacked from his role as a steward before the incident – returning to the festival and befriending two teenagers.

Alex Stoke, 32, formerly of Burns Road, Wellingborough/Suffolk Police

Detective Constable Sam Jones, of the Suffolk Police, said: “Alex Stokes took advantage of a young girl, who was almost half his age at the time of the offence and who had told him she was just 15 – having only turned 15 a matter of days before.

“He deliberately attempted to gain the trust of the victim and her friend by claiming to be a security guard and the fact that he continued to provide them with alcohol, demonstrates clear predatory behaviour towards a vulnerable teenage girl.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim and her friend for their bravery in working with us to secure this conviction. This incident will no doubt have had a huge impact on them at such a young age, but I hope Stokes’ conviction will enable them both to move forward with their lives.

“I would also like to thank the festival organisers and staff for their prompt reporting of the offence to police officers on duty at the site and their cooperation with the investigation going forward.”

The offence occurred at the 2022 Latitude Festival in Henham Park. The victim and her friend had encountered Stokes at around 11pm on the night of Saturday, July 23 and he told them he was a security guard – which he was not.

It later transpired he had been working there as a steward, but had been sacked earlier in the weekend for failing to do his job. He should have handed in his festival pass and not re-entered the site, but he had ignored the instruction.

Once back on the site, the two girls informed Stokes that there were both 15-years-old and that they had been drinking alcohol. They then spent some time with Stokes in one of the music tents, during which they said he provided them with more alcohol. Following this they went outside the tent and at this point Stokes had sex with the victim.

The victim and her friend then managed to get away from Stokes by saying they needed to use the toilet. Here they were seen by another festival goer to be in a state of distress and the victim disclosed what had just happened. They then attended the welfare tent and spoke with the festival safeguarding lead officer who called police.

On Monday, July 25, Stokes was identified as a suspect after the victim’s friend provided a video clip from social media. Immediate attempts were made to locate him and he was arrested two days later by Northamptonshire Police, on behalf of Suffolk Constabulary.

He was subsequently bailed following this arrest, having denied any contact with the victim or her friend. The police investigation continued over the following year, with forensic evidence later linking him to the crime, resulting in charges being brought against him in November 2023.

Stokes appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, July 11, where he was also made subject of a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was found not guilty of two other charges, namely rape against the victim of the offence he has been convicted of, and also sexual assault against a second complainant.