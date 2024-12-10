Power tools and cables stolen from Corby business on Earlstrees Industrial Estate

Power tools and cables have been stolen from a Corby business on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

Between 3.30pm on Friday, November 29, and 6.30am on Monday, December 2, offender/s broke into the reception building at Orchard House Foods Limited in Manton Road.

Witnesses are being sought following the burglary at the commercial premises on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Corby in which a large quantity of power tools and cables were taken.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage which may have captured the offender/s.

Manton Road /Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000715361 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”