Power outage in Irthlingborough affects almost 2,000 houses as National Grid cuts power for 'safety reasons'

National Grid cut power to 1,902 homes this morning (Tuesday, October 14) to carry out repairs on a fault affecting a large portion of Irthlingborough.

A National Grid spokesman said: “We became aware of the power cut at 9.40am this morning which impacted 1,902 properties in your area. We successfully restored power to everyone by 10.08am this morning.

“Thank you for your patience during this time. We're committed to maintaining reliable power to your community.”

Power had to be turned off ‘for safety reasons’ at 9.43am across most of Irthlingborough, as well as homes to the north of the town near Ringstead. Power was restored at 10.08am.

