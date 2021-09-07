'Potentially dangerous' cut batch of crack cocaine leads to Kettering overdoses - warns police

Northants Police have warned drug users in Kettering that a 'potentially dangerous batch of crack cocaine and heroin' is circulating in the town leading to several near-fatal incidents.

The warning over the dangerous batch of Class A drugs has come after Northamptonshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service have attended a number of incidents in the town, in which the patient has required lifesaving intervention.

It is believed a very hazardous substance – possible isotonitazene or fentanyl – has been used as a cutting agent, which has been directly linked to at least four overdoses in the town.

Last month Public Health England (PHE) warned of a sharp rise in the number of overdoses in several areas across England.

Northamptonshire Police Heroin and Crack Cocaine Action Regional Co-ordinator, Inspector Sebastian Greschner said: “The most important responsibility that a police officer has is to protect and preserve life, and we do that without fear or favour.

“That means that whilst we would never advocate anyone taking drugs, the fact is that there are people in this county with drug addictions, and we want to warn them about a potentially lethal substance that may be in the drugs they are taking.

“While taking drugs always comes with danger and we absolutely do not condone their use, it is imperative for us to warn drug users about this potential threat to their lives.

“If you are a drug user in Kettering, please be mindful of this cutting agent and please share this warning with other people too.”

Anyone with any information, or concerns about drugs in their community, is urged to call police officers on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.