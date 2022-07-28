Potential victims of Corby town centre groper asked to come forward

A woman shopping in Corby town centre has been grabbed inappropriately by a man on Saturday, July 9, between 3.20pm and 3.45pm.

After he had walked off, she saw him go up to two separate women and witnessed him try to touch them in the same way.

She then contacted the police.

Police stock picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police officers investigating an allegation of inappropriate behaviour in Corby town centre are appealing for the two potential victims to get in touch.

“A woman reported to the police that whilst in Willow Place, a man had attempted to grab her inappropriately before walking off.

“It’s not known whether physical contact was made but no further complaints have been received.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been approached by a man in Corby town centre or who may have witnessed a man acting in an inappropriate manner between the stated times.”