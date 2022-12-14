Postbox for letters to Santa from children springs up at Wellingborough's Stanton Cross development

Children will have no problem getting their Christmas lists to Santa as a special postbox earmarked for letters to the North Pole has sprung up at Stanton Cross.

Thought to be the work of Santa’s elves as they took a break from their toy-making schedule, the new postbox on the plaza near to Stanton Cross Primary School comes complete with instructions for children on getting their wishlists to the big man before he sets off on Christmas Eve.

Every letter placed in the postbox before December 23 will be sure to make it to Santa’s desk before Christmas Day, so he and his elves will have time to review before he heads off on his sleigh.

The postbox for letters to Santa on Wellingborough's Stanton Cross development

Jamie Street, divisional project manager at Stanton Cross Developments LLP, said: “We’re honoured that Santa and his elves have decided to give our local children the chance to get their letters direct to him this year by providing them with their own dedicated postbox.

“It’s a busy time for Santa and his elves so the children who send a letter using the postbox may not get a reply – but they can go to bed on Christmas Eve safe in the knowledge that Santa knows exactly what they have asked for.

"Some letters have gone in already but there is still plenty of time for youngsters to compose their letters and have them delivered to the North Pole before Santa and his reindeer pay their annual visit.”