Post Office to reopen in Irthlingborough High Street location in January

A branch is returning to Irthlingborough after one temporarily closed in December 2021
By William Carter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 11:01 GMT
Irthlingborough’s Post Office is to re-open in January at the town’s High Street Londis store.

A total of 58 hours of Post Office services a week will be made available, 12 hours of service more than provided at the previous Post Office.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

A Post Office service is returning to Irthlingborough after a temporary closure in December 2021A Post Office service is returning to Irthlingborough after a temporary closure in December 2021
"The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.

"We are keen to restore this branch to the area as soon as possible.”

The branch is due to open on January 15 at 1pm, restoring services to the area after the closure of the service at 10 High Street in December 2021.

There will soon be a Post Office serving position alongside the retail counter of the convenience store, just metres from the previous location.

The location’s opening hours will be Monday through Friday from 9am until 7pm, and Saturdays from 9am until 5pm.

