Post Office pays tribute to Wellingborough postmaster Peter Jakeways who served the community for nearly 50 years

Tribute has been paid to a postmaster who loyally served the community for nearly 50 years.

Peter Jakeways was the postmaster at the Northampton Road Post Office in Wellingborough for more than four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But following his death last month, the branch has had to close with Post Office bosses advertising online in the hope of finding a retailer who wants to take on the Post Office at a new location nearby.

The Northampton Road Post Office in Wellingborough

A Post Office spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “Northampton Road Post Office regrettably closed on Tuesday 9 May due to the death in service of the long-serving postmaster.

“We want to pay tribute to the postmaster, Peter Jakeways, who loyally served this Wellingborough community for nearly 50 years.

"He was very committed to serving his customers.

"He followed in the footsteps of his mother who had also run the branch.

"Peter really was at the heart of this community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how important this Post Office is to this community.

"The vacancy is advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk and we would like to hear from local retailers who want to take on the Post Office at a new, nearby, location.

“Alternative Post Offices in the area include Berrymoor, Wellingborough and Northern Way.”

The full addresses of the alternative branches are:

Berrymoor Road Post Office 2 - 3 Berrymoor Court Wellingborough NN8 2DL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellingborough Post Office 9 - 10 Sheep Street Wellingborough NN8 1BL