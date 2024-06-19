Post Office apologises for seven-week summer closure of Rothwell branch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Post Office has apologised for having to close its branch in Rothwell over the summer.

The Bridge Street site will shut for seven weeks from July 19 and it is expected to reopen on September 9.

Town residents were informed of the ‘unplanned’ closure by a letter which said it was for ‘operational reasons’.

Those who need to use Post Office services will have to visit branches in Havelock Street, Desborough, or Lower Street, Kettering, while Rothwell’s is closed.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The postmaster for Rothwell is not available from July 19 and we have agreed the temporary closure of this branch until it is due to open on September 9.