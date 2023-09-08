Posh Paddy's will reopen and will feature some Orbis favourites on its menu. Image: Orbis Stamford / National World

A Corby town centre Irish bar is set to reopen next month after it was bought by the owner of a multiple award-winning restaurant and bar chain.

Posh Paddy’s Irish Bar & Grill in Queen’s Square shut in August and was put up for sale, despite its huge popularity in the town.

And now it has a new owner – Jonathan Spencer – whose company, the Taste the World group, runs Orbis in Stamford and The Angler and Bill’s Bar in Oakham.

Posh Paddy's in Queen's Square, Corby. Image: National World.

He has a long pedigree in the local leisure market after being taught his trade while running several bars for Corby pub tycoon Harry Kelly.

Speaking to the Northants Telegraph Jonathan said he won’t change the winning formula.

"They’ve done a fantastic job at Posh Paddy’s to build what they have in the town.

"It’ll be a privilege to take what they’ve done and bring along a little bit our own Orbis magic.

The former owners of Posh Paddy's, Christy, Aimee, Martin & Marie have said their goodbyes on social media. Image: Posh Paddy's.

"We’re really excited. Opportunities like this come about once in a blue moon. When I walked in for the first time, I just fell in love with the building.

"It won’t take a lot of work to reopen. The place is immaculate and it’s already a huge success.”

Jonathan pledged to retain the name, the welcoming atmosphere and live music, while adding some of the very best items on menus at his other venues, including Stamford favourite Orbis, which has two AA rosettes.

On offer will be the restaurant’s signature Pornstar Martini as well as its trademark cornflake chicken and bang bang cauliflower.

"We don’t want to totally change the menu as it’s great already, but we’ve got some things in our locker,” said Jonathan.

"It seems crazy not to bring them to Corby but we’re very much looking to keep that phenomenal ethos they’ve created at Posh Paddy’s.

"We’ll have a boozy brunch every Saturday and our sharing Sunday lunches will have full roast chickens and big Yorkshires at a good price point.”

Jonathan is also floating the idea of opening later into the night. He said: “When you look around Corby there aren’t many alternative venues with late-licences, especially for people who want a bit more of a relaxed atmosphere, some nice wines and cocktails.

"We’re aiming to have a venue that’s a bit more premium with DJs that are quite relaxed.”

There’ll also be new screens installed for live sport, which it’s hoped will attract a crowd that wants to watch the big games alongside good food and drink.

As a teen growing up in Rutland, Jonathan was heading toward a string of top grades and a place to study at university while working at the Admiral Hornblower washing pots for Corby pub boss Harry Kelly.

At 19 he was given his first general manager role by Harry and went on to run the Everard Arms, Cardigan Arms and the Open Hearth for him.

"I basically spent those years learning everything from Harry,” said Jonathan.

"The good the bad and the ugly.”

Jonathan still employs two of Harry’s nieces in his business.

Last night on social media the Connor and Murray families posted a final goodbye to their regulars.

It read: “Putting Posh Paddy's Irish Bar & Grill up for sale was done with very heavy hearts for personal family reasons. Closing those doors for the last time after putting our hearts and souls into that place was one of the hardest things both families have ever had to do.

"Which is why we are absolutely delighted to share that not only do we have a new owner, but - because of the clear success of the business and overwhelming support of the customers - that new owner has decided to keep the place as Posh Paddy's Irish Bar & Grill. How amazing is that?

“Having heard only some of what the new owner has lined up for the good people of Corby we are totally buzzing with excitement, especially as this time we can come, chill and enjoy it all with you as customers.

“The new owner- we will leave him to introduce himself and his team in the next post - has our full backing, So, please, please make sure they have yours too.

“But, for now, it's time for us to sign off - for the final time - as owners of Posh Paddy's.”