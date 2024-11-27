Portion of popular Rushden public footpath closed for six months as housing developer carries out work in the area

A segment of Rushden’s Greenway public footpath has been closed for six months to allow development works to take place.

A section of the public footpath from Shirley Road to Prospect Avenue, a popular route for those commuting to The Ferrers School, has been closed by the council for six months, extending its closure well into 2025.

The restriction is to ensure public safety during works by developer, Vistry, however private access to the land running alongside the footpath is unaffected.

Helen Howell, North Northants Council’s deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “We can confirm that a nearby developer has an approved closure in place for six months, from September 2024, along a stretch of the Greenway in Rushden.

“We have raised the issue of signage around the closure with the developer to see if it can be improved to assist residents whilst the closure is in place.

“Should the developer need to extend the closure, they would need to apply to the council and the closure would be re-assessed.”

The route to be closed starts Shirley Road, and travels northwest for approximately 390 metres to the footpath’s meeting with Prospect Avenue.

An alternative route can be used along Shirley Road, then along North Street and Higham Road before turning back onto Prospect Road.