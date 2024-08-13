Popular Wellingborough pub preparing to reopen this week after 'transformational' £252,000 makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wellingborough pub is set to reopen on Friday (August 16) after a £252,000 refurb to transform it.

The Cannon, aptly situated in Cannon Street, will have a brand-new bar with a dedicated games area featuring a pool table and darts board.

Bosses have installed new furniture, flooring, fixtures and fittings which hope to give the pub a ‘fresh, modern look’ and, outside, new lighting and signage has been fitted.

Charley West, operator of The Cannon, said: “The pub is looking brilliant. It has already been completely transformed and I can’t wait to get started. I’m particularly excited to welcome customers back to the pub so we can show off its brand-new look and everything it has to offer.

"I’m also keen to support the local community in any way I can and will be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank and fundraising to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.

"Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Wellingborough.”

The reopening will take place at 6pm, and will be marked by live entertainment to greet guests including a DJ set from local artist Gary Horne starting at 9pm.

Alongside the new refurbishments, staff at The Cannon hope to hold regular entertainment including regular karaoke, live music and a games club, featuring a range of board games for customers to play, and will also host local darts and pool teams.

Live sport will also be available throughout the pub via Sky Sports, TNT sports and horse racing channels.

The Cannon is part of Proper Pubs, a division of Admiral Taverns which also includes The Gardners Arms in Northampton.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, added: “I’m really excited about the opening of The Cannon, and especially to welcome Charley as the operator.

"The transformation at the pub is looking amazing already and we’re just working on those final touches ahead of reopening.

“On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero Charley every inch of success for the future in making The Cannon a fantastic hub of the community.”

Pictures of the pub’s new interior were not available at this stage.